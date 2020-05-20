How to Use Your Very Own Dryer Vent Cleaning Kit

Cleaning things around the house often gives us a great sense of gratification and accomplishment.

Here's a new way to clean: the dryer vent cleaning kit. Beth purchased one recently on Amazon. When it arrived on our front porch, a celebration ensued. Mostly by Beth. Okay, entirely by Beth. And then, we got to play...uh, work with the new toy. Here's a blow-by-blow description of how to use a dryer air duct cleaning brush, with pictures to illustrate the process. First, the product itself, a $19.99 value on Amazon:

Credit: MonLo/Amazon.com

The pieces snap together and the brush goes on the end:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

The device attaches to a power a drill:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

The flexible segments allow the device to extend up to 20 feet:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Move your dryer unit away from the wall and expose the duct work:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Detach the duct work from the wall and slowly feed the brush into the duct:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

Have your partner monitor the progress of the extended brush as it makes its way through the duct:

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

The end result should be a LOT of dust on the outside of your home: