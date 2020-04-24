Horses Bring Smiles to Upstate New York Senior Citizens

In a time when we're all social distancing, we're still finding ways to be together. An upstate New York couple brought smiles to senior citizen and essential workers with some help from the farm.

Brandon & Nichole Tefft saddled up their horses and brought them over to Ives Hill Retirement Community in Watertown. They trotted by windows, bringing smiles to everyone's face.

Sereenah George of Sereenah's Photography captured the beautiful moment. "It was sincerely a pleasure being a small part of Brandon & Nichole Tefft’s act of kindness during these dark times."

We may be apart, but we're all in this together.