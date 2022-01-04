Giddy Up And Buy This Huge Horse Farm In New York Today

Have you ever dreamed of owning a horse farm here in New York State? One is currently for sale in Verona. Here's everything you need to know.

The farm for sale is Stoneview Acres. It's currently listed for $699,000. Stoneview Farm offers boarding, training, lessons and sales. According to Zillow, this well groomed and well structured horse farm comes with 18 stalls, a 70' x 150' Indoor Riding Arena and a 90' x 250' outdoor Riding arena.

There is a 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,800 square feet 2 story home with a full basement, heated inground swimming pool, Central Air Conditioning and beautiful white vinyl fencing. The attached garage is being transformed into a combination pool room and summer family room.

If you're looking for that beautiful country setting close to home, this property is located across from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

This is a TURN KEY BUSINESS featuring Boarding, Training and Lessons. Step right in with an automatic income.

There are 10 main stalls in the main barn with feeder head doors, matted and automatic waterers. There is also an additional 8 stalls plus a smaller stall to use for pony or a grooming area. You can read more on this property online here.

Currently across New York State, there are over 33,000 full-time jobs that involve horses. Equine commerce results in $187 million in state and local taxes for New York. The latest data reports that there are over157,500 horses in New York. In addition to the 2,300 breeding, training and racing facilities across the state devoted to Standardbreds and Thoroughbreds, there are 23,000 family-owned farms and stables. Get your piece of that action now!

Check out these amazing photos of the property:

