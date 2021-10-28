Holiday Shortage? Buy These 25 CNY Gifts That Keep on Giving

Finding that perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list is never easy. With all the holiday shortages expected this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the task may be even harder.

The holidays don't have to be stressful. Instead of searching for the hot item this season, give Central New York themed gifts that keep on giving. There are plenty of options for the food or beverage lover on your list. Know a sports fan, animal lover, or winter enthusiast? We got you covered for them too. Better yet, give an experience that lasts a lifetime instead of presents under the tree that are soon forgotten this year.

Here are 25 CNY gifts that will be easy to find during the holidays and will be much more appreciated.

