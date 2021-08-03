Hey Truck Drivers Get One of Those State Jobs, New York DOT is Hiring

You always hear about those great state jobs with all the employee benefits, like health insurance, retirement, vacation, and holidays. Here are some opportunities with the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

New York has several positions open under the heading of Highway Maintenance Worker. Positions include truck drivers, mechanics, vehicle inspectors, and even bridge maintenance. While some of the openings are seasonal like driving the plow trucks or painting lines on the road, all can lead to full time jobs.

While most employment with the state require a Civil Service Exam, Highway Maintenance Worker and Mechanic jobs do not. They only require a standard application. There are three basic levels to the program and all three have starting salaries in the low $30,000.

Trainee 1

Trainee 2

Worker 1

Trainee 1's objective is to get a Heavy Dump Truck Certification and most of your time will be spent training. You'll also be involved in crew work like; flagging, picking up litter and other heavy physical labor activities. Once trained and certified, you can be expected to operate tractor mower, fork lift, catch basin cleaner, sewer cleaner and patch roller. When the snow starts flying trainees performs will perform snow and ice control activities, such as operating a single-blade plow or the wing plow in a two-person plowing operation. You advance to Trainee 2 once both a CDL and Large Dump Truck Certification are completed.

Trainee 2's being operating more complicated equipment, front-end loader and a heavy dump truck with plow, wing and spreader. Training continues on other equipment, backhoe, widener, front end loader, large roller, stump grinder, post pounder or other mildly complex equipment. Again when the snow flies, other duties include snow and ice removal. After one year of satisfactory performance as a Trainee 2 your advanced to Worker 1.

Worker 1 operators get into more heavy equipment operation and some mechanical work. You'll be operating; hydraulic excavator, grader, bulldozer, paver, and other complex equipment. Maintenance duties include; mounting and dismounting plows, wings and spreaders; changing oil and filters, and preventive maintenance and repairs on the equipment.

Experienced CDL drivers are most often hired in at the trainee 2 level. There are 60 Transportation locations you could work from with many of the downstate locations paying an extra stipend. Once you've become accomplished as a Worker 1, there are opportunities for promotions to a Worker 2 and Supervisor levels.

The Highway Maintenance Worker Series is an approved program for GI Bill On-The-Job Training Benefits. Many Veterans or dependents also qualify for financial benefits from the Veterans Administration.

There are more state openings in the field of mechanics and engineering. You can review of a list specific openings in each transportation district and even complete an application online. For more information on working for the New York DOT, visit their website, or call (518) 457-6460 or (877) DOT-JOB1, or email: DOTpersonnel@dot,ny,gov

Check out New York's promotional video, "This Isn't Your Grandfather's Snow Plow" below.

