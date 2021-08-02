Syracuse Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns Amid Investigation

Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman has resigned.

The school issued a statement saying Athletic Director John Wildhack had accepted Hillsman's resignation and would soon be appointing an interim coach. Hillsman, 50, had been the subject of a school investigation following an article written by The Athletic just over a month ago called ''Why the Mass Exodus from Syracuse Women's Basketball? Ego, Manipulation...Fear Tactics''.

The article outlined allegations of threats, bullying and inappropriate forehead kissing that players said made them feel uncomfortable. In some instances, players told the outlet they had suffered suicidal thoughts or sought mental health counseling because of the coach's abuse.

That article resulted from conversations and interviews with more than 20 former players and staffers in the SU women's program.

Additionally, there are claims of players feeling uncomfortable with Hillsman's practice of kissing player foreheads, along with a claim the coach hired an assistant who had been accused of previously of sexual harassment. Since 2018, the women's team has seen 20 players transfer to other schools, including a whopping 11 who announced their intention to leave soon after the 2020-21 school year.

