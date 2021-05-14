Hey Governor Cuomo, Why Can’t We Ditch the Face Masks in New York State?

The day we've all been dreaming of is finally here. We can get rid of the face masks. That is, unless we live in New York State.

The Center for Disease Control announced people who have been fully vaccinated no longer have to wear a mask indoors or out and don't have to social distance. "If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. "We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Masks will still be required in healthcare settings, on public transportation and in businesses that still require masks. Anyone NOT vaccinated is urged to continuing wearing a mask around others and social distance.

But why not in New York? What's the hold up Governor Cuomo?

"In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening," Cuomo said in a statement. "We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states."

New York lawmakers want immediate action and are calling on our Governor to follow the CDC guidelines to drop the mask. "I’m calling on the Governor and State of New York to take immediate action to comply with the CDC guidance," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro tweeted.

Governor Cuomo has followed the CDC's lead throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic. Why would this be any different.

It's long past time for a mask burning party.

