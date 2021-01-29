Herkimer Walmart Closed For Cleaning

The Walmart Supercenter in Herkimer will be temporarily closed.

The Herkimer Walmart closed Thursday afternoon for additional cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking. Pharmacy curbside service will remain open normal hours while the store closed.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves.

The Herkimer Walmart will reopen on Saturday January 30 the at 7am.

The Rome Walmart Supercenter on Rome-Taberg Road closed a few weeks ago to allow third party cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

Early in the pandemic, Walmart closed stores to enable enhanced sanitization. "It’s proven helpful, as it gives our associates more time to do enhanced cleaning and restock shelves for our customers," Walmart said in a statement. "We’ve also introduced a special sanitizing system to help associates clean shopping carts faster, so our customers can shop with confidence."

Walmart pharmacies began administering COVID-19 vaccines in Maryland, Texas, Delaware, Indiana and the District of Columbia this week to eligible populations. "We know our pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are ready. It has been a year of hard work and preparation to get to this point."