Stressed? Try This Herkimer Diamond Mediation

If you haven't heard about all the amazing spiritual advantages of owning a Herkimer Diamond, you're missing out. They can be used for meditation.

Herkimer Diamonds Are Called A Stone Of Attunement

Spiritual experts call Herkimer Diamonds "a stone of attunement." What is attunement? Alley Dog defines the word: Attunement describes how reactive a person is to another's emotional needs and moods.

100 Graces points out the many benefits of owning one:

Herkimer Diamond energizes, enlivens and promotes creativity. It stimulates psychic abilities, spiritual vision and guidance from higher dimensions. Herkimer Diamond clears all chakras (energy centers in the body), allowing the body to be an open channel for spiritual energy to flow.

Apparently, Herkimer Diamonds are great for detoxifying. It's one of the best crystals for clearing electromagnetic pollution and geopathic stress.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Herkimer Diamonds Are Used for Chakra Healing and Balancing Energy

Herkimer Diamonds clear the chakras, opening channels for spiritual energy to flow. It is particularly helpful in activating and opening the Crown and Third Eye Chakras. These are used mostly for spiritual growth and spiritual communication.

How Old Are Herkimer Diamonds?

Experts predict these "diamonds" to be almost 500 million years old. Gemstagram says that the Herkimer diamond isn't a true diamond, it is a double terminated quartz stone.

The Herkimer diamonds are frequently found in Germany, England, China, and Canada. It is a crystal that is perfect for jewelry collector or lover.

You can read on more of the spiritual uses of Herkimer Diamonds online here.

Take This Guided Meditation