First Responder Friday Salutes Conservation Officer of the Year

We want to add our accolades to a Herkimer County Conservation Officer who was recognized by an International Group. Darryl Lucas was named New York's Conservation Officer of the Year.

The Shikar-Safari International Club bestowed the annual honor to Officer Darryl Lucas who covers the DEC's Region 6, encompassing the Western Adirondacks and Lake Champlain, including Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, and Saint Lawrence counties.

Officer Lucas has spent 28 years with the DEC, graduating from The Academy in 1992. He served his first 10 years in Region 1 near where he grew up on Long Island. In addition to his duties as an officer, Darryl was a founding member of a Special Operations Group trained to respond to off-road environments, including fugitive searches. He is also a Police Defense Tactics and Firearms instructor.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Do you know a first responder that deserves to be recognized? Tell us about someone who should be honored in central New York - a firefighter, police officer, EMT, forest ranger, paramedic, DEC officers, military, rescuers or any other person first on the scene.

Include their name, a picture and why they should be recognized during 'First Responder Friday,' presented by Martin, Harding & Mazzotti.

We'll honor one first responder every Friday and as a way to say thank you, we'll give them a Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

About The Sponsor

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after