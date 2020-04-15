Here’s How To Keep Coronavirus Out Of Your Car

Worried about you car holding on to virus germs? The AAA has some helpful tips to disinfect your car or truck.

LIVE UPDATES: Coronavirus in Utica, NY

According to their findings, When using your disinfectant solution, don't just wipe the obvious areas like the steering wheel and door handles. Make sure you are cleaning the complete interior of the vehicle.

We have tried to keep our vehicles as clean as possible and with three kids under 4 years old, we even made sure their car-seats are as clean as possible. But we were very careful not to use any chemical that may be harmful to our newborn and his brothers!



