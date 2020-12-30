Fatal Car-Pedestrian Accident Being Investigated In Westmoreland

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is still investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal car-pedestrian accident in the Town of Westmoreland.

Sheriff Maciol says deputies responded to the scene of the accident on Skinner Road between Moore and Tudman Roads at approximately 6 a.m. Upon their arrival deputies say they discovered a male victim who had been struck by a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. Maciol says the vehicle that struck the man was being driven by Tamara Danyew of Vernon.

That portion of the road was shut down for several hours in an attempt to reconstruct and properly investigate the crash. Maciol says that investigation revealed Danyew was driving to work when the accident occurred. Maciol says the victim was apparently walking in the middle of the roadway wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, black boots and had his back to traffic. Deputies say this area was dark and not well lit. The investigation revealed Danyew tried to avoid the victim, but could not and struck him. Deputies say she immediately called 911 and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

Maciol says while it is still early in the investigation he feels investigators are able to rule out intoxication and cell phone usage. The Sheriff's Office is looking to try and identify the male who was killed. He had no ID on him at the time and is a white male who appears to be in his late teens or early twenties. Maciol says if anyone has any information as to the identity of the person, may have seen him walking, or has any information about the accident, please call Sheriff’s Investigators at 315-736-0141.