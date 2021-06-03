Help Utica Teen Zy Through Her Rehabilitation

You can help support 16 year old Utica teen Zy through her rehabilitation.

Zy is the Utica area teen who was shot on Memorial Day. Currently, she is still in the hospital, and won’t be able to return to school or work until she has fully recovered. Utica police say she and the shooter knew each other, and it wasn’t a random incident. However, at the time of this publication, no suspect has been arrested yet.

Zy's mother has launched a GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses. The goal is set to $8,000 and so far $500 has been raised.

Zy is 16 years old and a good kid. She works and is going into her senior year of school. She did not deserve to be shot on Memorial Day. She’s not a gang banger or drug dealer and did not deserve two be shot in the streets.

Zy's mother goes on to say that the shooting happened when Zy was just trying to visit her friends house a few blocks from home. Her lungs collapsed and the top of her heart was grazed leading to blood transfusions and a tube in the heart. She was also shot in the abdomen.

Each day I visit and speak to her she is in pain but remaining positive.

The plan after this hospital visit is Zy to receive trauma therapy. She is the oldest of 5 and her siblings

God willing, she goes back to her normal athletic, strong self... but we do not know and are taking it day by day. Definitely feeling the void of her being hospitalized and away from home.

If you would like to help donate to her road to recovery, you can find out more online here.

