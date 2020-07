UPDATE: The owner has been found.

Do you recognize this charm or the woman in it? Someone found it and wants to make sure it finds it's way back home.

Lejla Husic found the charm in the parking of the North Utica Walmart. "I would like to return it to its rightful owner."

If anyone lost the charm or knows who it belongs to, message Lejla on Facebook, "It could be very valuable in emotion to someone without it."