Headed to Water Safari This Summer? You’ll Need Reservations

Like so many Central New Yorkers, you're probably planning on making the drive from the Utica or Rome area to Old Forge and Water Safari. Things are going to be a little different this year, starting with making reservations.

The coronavirus and the state guidelines for reopening mean you can still enjoy the water park, which is among the very best in the United States, but be prepared for a different experience. Water Safari is opening for the season on June 27th.

According to Water Safari, the main guidelines for the 2020 season include:

Guests are required to wear masks or face coverings while they enjoy the park. Masks are required to enter the park.

Masks are not permitted on water slides or in pools (More details on masks available online).

Maintain social distancing throughout the park and in all cue lines.

Reservations are required to visit.

You can start making reservations online on Monday, June 22 at 10am. You can also reserve by phone by calling 315-369-6145. Tickets will need to be in hand or purchased at the time you make your reservation, and every ticket must match a reservation.

The park is also taking steps to ensure visitor and staff safety. All team members will be screened daily for signs of illness before being permitted to work, and will be required to wear a mask, unless they're in safety roles such as lifeguards and shallow water attendants. Enhanced cleaning measures are in place and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the park.

Unfortunately, the shutdown means the highly-anticipated new rides, Killermanjaro’s Revenge, Mamba Strike and Serengeti Stampede, are now scheduled to open in Mid-July. The Curse of the Silverback will be closed until construction is complete.

"We are very excited to welcome guests back to the park and provide a safe, clean experience, as we have for over 60 decades! We ask for cooperation from our guests in following Park guidelines and by wearing masks, so that we can continue to provide family summer fun through Labor Day!” says Katie Wojdyla, Vice President and Director of Marketing.

For more information, and to make your online reservations - visit the park's website at watersafari.com. Take a peek at the new rides HERE.