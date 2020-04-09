Hannaford Joins List of Stores Closing on Easter Sunday

All Hannaford locations will close their doors Sunday, April 12th for Easter.

Hannaford announced the closures Thursday morning, and noted the change as an effort to provide a day off and much-needed family-time for their employees.

"Our associates have been tirelessly working around-the-clock and we appreciate their extra dedication during this unprecedented time," Hannaford said in the statement. "It's our honor to give our associates some well-deserved time with their loved ones."

The grocery chain is joining other stores across central New York and across the world that will close for Easter Sunday. Lowe's, Aldi, Costco, Sam's Club, Target and Trader Joe's will also shut their doors to give their employees time with their families during this difficult time, according to NBC.

"We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO said. "I want to personally thank our 300,000 associates who have helped families stay safely at home. Their actions are nothing short of heroic."

