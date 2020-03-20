Hannaford is giving back to the community by pledging $250,000 in donations to support local food banks. "This will support them in fulfilling their crucial role of providing food to those at risk of going hungry," said Hannaford President Mike Vail.

There is also a program that makes it easy for you to donate toward hunger relief, at your local store.

A surge in demand has created empty store shelves. "We know this is frustrating. However, we are identifying new sources for high-demand items. Hannaford is bringing product into our distribution centers every day and getting it out to stores as quickly as possible."

At stores, the process is being simplified so employees can focus on refilling shelves with much needed products as soon as possible. "To help us, we hope you will shop only for what you truly need. This will help ensure others have access to those products too."

Hannaford is following the guidance of public health officials and will take action to support the health of the community.

Shortening our daily hours of operation to provide time for additional cleaning and to restock shelves. Effective Saturday, March 21, most stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with a few closing at 8 p.m. on certain days.

Adding a dedicated time when customers who are 60 or over and individuals identified as being identified by the CDC as at high risk may shop, providing them with the opportunity to have more social distance while in the store. These special hours for our 60+ customers are 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week. We are asking our local communities to help us ensure the integrity of this measure. Our goal in this effort is to limit occupancy in the stores during this time.

"Consider thanking our store associates as they assist you with your in-store experience. Without them, Hannaford would not be able to provide the services you depend on. They are the everyday heroes who make it possible for you to keep yourself and your family nourished during this time of uncertainty."

