Gyms, Offices and Outdoor Venues Can Soon Allow More People

More people can soon start heading back to the office, the gym, sporting events and concerts as capacity limits start to increase in New York. Beginning May 15, casinos and gyms will rise to 50% capacity; and on May 19 large outdoor venues will be allowed 33%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced spectator capacity at large-scale outdoor event venues, including professional and collegiate sports and live performing arts and entertainment, will increase from 20 to 33 percent beginning May 19.

Museums and zoos started allowing more visitors with capacity limits increasing to 50% while local movie theaters started operating at 33% on Monday, April 26. The same day Governor Cuomo announced the New York State Fair would happen this year at 50%. It'll run 18 days from August 20 - September 6.

May 15 Capacity Increases:

Gyms and fitness centers outside of New York City will increase from 33% to 50% capacity.

Casinos and gaming facilities will increase from 25% to 50% capacity.

Offices will increase from 50% to 75% capacity.

State health and safety protocols remain in effect. So we'll still have to wear the dang masks we're all sick of, stay 6 feet apart and undergo health screenings.

"We are making tremendous progress in the fight against COVID-19 — our vaccination rates are going up and the positivity and hospitalization rates are going down, so now we are going to open the valves of our economy even further," Governor Cuomo said. "We are not out of the woods yet. Washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced are critical tools each of us can use to slow the spread as we continue our efforts to defeat COVID once and for all."

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 41,849 in New York State.