Guess What Destroyed This Central New York Windshield?

We've all had animal encounters out on the roadways. Marj and John Hubbard are now part of the club.

The Remsen couple were heading to the mall Sunday when their Dodge Grand Caravan SUV was struck by a large turkey. The damage to the windshield was extensive. The Hubbards were a bit shaken, but otherwise okay. It happened on Route 12 southbound, just north of Barneveld.

Marj told us she was driving and saw something for a split-second, coming straight toward the passenger side of the SUV. She said it sounded like a big bang when it hit the vehicle, and it was followed by "the cracking sound of the windshield."

As for the fate of the turkey? After a minute or so, it got up from the road and started walking away.

Please share you animal-car encounters with us, especially of you have pictures. And, let's be careful out there.