Griffo Holding Annual Electronics Recycling Event and Food Drive

Senator Joe Griffo is once again holding an electronics recycling event and this year he's adding a new twist. It's taking place Saturday, October 20th, 2018.

Griffo and his staff will be partnering with the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority to allow people to properly dispose of unused or unwanted electronics. If you want to bring old televisions, computers, and other electronics you may do so for free and safely. He will also be asking people to drop off food donations to assist local charities in their efforts.

Not only is this an electronic recycling event, but Confidata will also be on hand to shred up to three boxes, per car, of confidential documents. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office will be on hand to collect unused or expired prescription drugs. No sharps or needles will be taken.

Senator Griffo says, "I have always been impressed by the number of people who have come out to our recycling events to safely dispose of unwanted items such as old televisions and computers or expired medications, and I am proud to see our community being so mindful of protecting the environment."

Griffo also is encouraging the public to bring canned goods and other food items that will be donated to the Rome Rescue Mission and the Rescue Mission of Utica.

The Electronics Recycling Event and Food Drive is taking place on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oneida-Herkimer Recycling Center on Leland Avenue in Utica.