A Central New York legend and business owner has passed away at the age of 89.

The owner of Chanatry's Hometown Market, Bill Chanatry, died Wednesday at St. Luke's Hospital.

Chanatry's Hometown Market began as a push cart in 1912 by Michael, Raymond, and Rocky Chanatry who fled from the persecution and oppression of the Ottoman Empire.

Bill Chanatry always carried on the tradition of true hometown service. He and his family were instrumental in assisting us with our Flint Water Drive and other community charities and events.

Calling hours for Bill Chanatry, put on by Eannace Funeral Home, will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church from 3:00 - 6:00 pm on Sunday. As a result, mass usually scheduled at 5 p.m. at Lourdes has been moved to Our Lady of the Rosary.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole Chanatry family and community.