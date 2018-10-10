5 Classic Concerts Turn 40 From The Aud

The year was 1978. The venue, The Aud in Utica. Several amazing acts performed live for Central New Yorkers.

Setlist provided by Setlist.fm :

Set I

Rave On!

(Sonny West cover)

Badlands

Streets of Fire

Spirit in the Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Factory

The Promised Land

Prove It All Night

Racing in the Street

Thunder Road

Jungleland

Set II

High School Confidential

(Jerry Lee Lewis cover)

Fire

Candy's Room

Because the Night

(Patti Smith Group cover)

Point Blank

Mona / She's the One / Gloria

Backstreets

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Encore:

Born to Run

Louie Louie

(Richard Berry cover)

Detroit Medley

Quarter to Three

(Gary “U.S.” Bonds cover)""