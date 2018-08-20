Doom band Green Druid released a cover of the Led Zeppelin classic “Immigrant Song” as the first in a series of experiments to see if any track can be converted into the lower-and-slower genre.

Recorded in the band's rehearsal studio, the first episode of Will It Doom starts with an explanation. “In June 2018 four ‘men’ got together at Module Overload studio in Denver, Colo., to find out if you can make and riff doomy. This series of short videos document their experiments.”

“The idea for Will It Doom – especially with the first episode – came from taking old records and playing them at slower speed,” Green Druid's guitarist Graham Zander said. “Once we heard what ‘Immigrant Song’ sounded like at that tempo we started trying it with other riffs to see which ones translated the best. Sometimes the results were pretty unexpected.”

Taken from Led Zeppelin III , “Immigrant Song” was released as a single in 1970 and featured lyrics that were heavily influenced by Norse mythology. “We weren't being pompous," singer Robert Plant noted in 1994 book Led Zeppelin .

"We did come from the land of the ice and snow. We were guests of the Icelandic Government on a cultural mission. We were invited to play a concert in Reykjavik and the day before we arrived all the civil servants went on strike and the gig was going to be cancelled. The university prepared a concert hall for us and it was phenomenal. The response from the kids was remarkable and we had a great time. 'Immigrant Song' was about that trip and it was the opening track on the album that was intended to be incredibly different.”