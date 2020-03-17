GPO Federal Credit Union Closing All Branch Lobbies

GPO Federal Credit Union is closing all their branch lobbies in light of the coronavirus.

"For the health and safety of our staff and members, all GPO branch lobbies will be closed at the end of business on Tuesday, March 17," President and CEO, Nicholas Mayhew said in a statement.

Options are still available for all Credit Union members.

Drive-thru service will be available from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday.

Night deposit service is available 24x7 with deposits and transaction requests posted either the same day or on the next business day.

ATMs are available. GPO is part of the Co-Op and All-Point ATM networks, giving members access to nearly 90,000 fee-free ATMs.

Online account access is always available. Also, members may use Remote Deposit Capture to deposit checks through the mobile app.

Member Service Center is available to take calls between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. The number is 1-315-724-1654. Extra staff has been added to handle call volume.

"We apologize for any inconvenience, but in light of the current crisis, we believe health and safety takes a priority," said Mayhew. "We look forward to resumption of services hopefully, in the near future. Until then, please stay safe."

Rome Teachers Federal Credit Union closed their lobby, allowing loan closings and account openings by appointment only. The drive-up will be open Monday thru Friday from 8am to 5pm, but will be closed Saturdays.

Customers are encouraged to use online or mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill payment, and ATMs. You can call 315-336-7810 for questions.

