GPO Federal Credit Union Closing All Branch Lobbies
GPO Federal Credit Union is closing all their branch lobbies in light of the coronavirus.
"For the health and safety of our staff and members, all GPO branch lobbies will be closed at the end of business on Tuesday, March 17," President and CEO, Nicholas Mayhew said in a statement.
Options are still available for all Credit Union members.
"We apologize for any inconvenience, but in light of the current crisis, we believe health and safety takes a priority," said Mayhew. "We look forward to resumption of services hopefully, in the near future. Until then, please stay safe."
Rome Teachers Federal Credit Union closed their lobby, allowing loan closings and account openings by appointment only. The drive-up will be open Monday thru Friday from 8am to 5pm, but will be closed Saturdays.
Customers are encouraged to use online or mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill payment, and ATMs. You can call 315-336-7810 for questions.
Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.