Governor Says New York Golf Courses Can Remain Open

Cabin Fever is really setting in. Well if you're a golfer, I have great news for you. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that he will allow New York State golf courses to remain open as long as they follow the social distancing guidelines.

This is great news for golfers who want to get outside, get some fresh air and some exercise, clear their mind, and relieve some stress.

Last month I was in Myrtle Beach and went golfing twice. Chris and I brought Clorox wipes with us and used those to wipe down the carts to protect ourselves. Just as we returned to New York state, that's when all the business has started closing. I was wondering how long we would have to wait to golf in our area.

Well, with the governor's blessing, the wait is over. Golf courses in our area are now open. Some of the courses that I know are open include; Conklin Players Club, Endwell Greens, Links at Hiawatha Landing, Belden Hill, and Afton to name a few. Last I heard, En-joie was closed but hoping to open soon.

Speaking of golf, if you want to save money on golf this year, we have teamed up once again with Fox 40 WICZ for the Clubhouse Card. You get to play 21 of the area's best courses, receive six buckets of balls at greater golf training center in Pro Shop in Endicott, and tickets to this year's Dick's Sporting Goods Open. The value of the clubhouse card exceeds $650., but you can buy it through this link for just $139.99.

So if you're hitting the links remember you must keep the social distance of 6 feet, make sure you bring hand sanitizer with you and use it frequently, and wash your hands as soon as you are done playing.

Hit 'em straight.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE: Click here For All The Latest Coronavirus News