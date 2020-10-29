Governor Cuomo says Thanksgiving could be dangerous this year and families should celebrate virtually to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

New York has the second lowest COVID-19 positivity rate in the United States and the Governor wants to keep it that way.

Legally you can travel wherever you want for Thanksgiving or Christmas but Governor Cuomo says it's best to avoid large gatherings to stop the spread. "My personal advice, is you don't have family gatherings. Even for Thanksgiving. The best way to say I love you this Thanksgiving, the best way to say, I'm thankful for you and love you so much, I'm so thankful for you that I don't want to endanger you and I don't want to endanger our family and I don't want to endanger our friends. So, we will celebrate virtually.

Small gatherings throughout the state are causing more and more cases. 15 people tested positive after a wedding in the Genesee-Orleans areas. A church in Lewis county had 57 cases from one gathering. 22 tested positive after a birthday party in Suffolk. "It's these small gatherings that are creating issues. A small Thanksgiving gathering, could be dangerous, but again that's my personal opinion. You can do it if you want to do it."

Anyone who travels in or out of New York for Thanksgiving this year will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

