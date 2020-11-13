Closing restaurant, bars and gyms at 10pm and limiting private parties to 10 people may not be enough to stop the rise in COVID cases in New York state. Governor Andrew Cuomo says addition steps will be needed.

203,721 COVID-19 test results were reported Thursday, November 12th, a new record high for New York.

"COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day," Governor Cuomo said. "While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend. Now it's up to what we do."

The good news is the infection rate in New York is one of the lowest in the nation. "The bad news is we are in the midst of a sea of COVID rising around us," Governor Cuomo said. "You look at the international numbers, and they are frightening - countries are locking down."

Wednesday, Cuomo ordered all businesses with a liquor license including restaurants and bars, along with gyms, must close by 10 p.m.. He also limited indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.

Concerns are mounting with the holiday season approaching and people traveling more. Governor Cuomo plans to hold an emergency summit with the governors of Northeastern states to discuss aligning policy this weekend. "The reality is the virus is mobile and we're in the holiday season and people will travel more. These are all elements that conspire to increase the spread. We believe we're going to have to be taking additional steps, and to the degree we can share information and align action with other regional states, we'll do that."

Governor Cuomo encourages everyone to stay 'New York tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue' to help stop the spread. "I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."