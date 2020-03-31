Gov. Cuomo ‘Nipple Ring’ Pic Has Twitter Going Crazy

It's a pretty good sign folks are staying home and have too much time on their hands: Twitter is speculating if Governor Cuomo has a nipple ring.

Everyday I have personally been glued to Governor Cuomo's daily press conferences. Whether you agree or disagree with his politics, he has been doing a great job getting info out on all things coronavirus. Our Governor and the state have a tough job to do, and it feels like our government is doing what is necessary to get ahead of the virus in the coming weeks. But for some, this has not been the biggest story.

Twitter has been a little bit abuzz on whether or not our Governor has a nipple ring. (Yes, you read that correctly.) The speculation began after one of the Governor's recent press conferences in New York City. Here is a photo from the press conference in question:

Getty Images

Now I am no nipple ring expert, nor do I aspire to be one. But it does seem there is a good chance there is something there. Or could it be just a pull in the Governor's polo shirt? The deliberation is certainly underway, and TooFab has put together a collection of tweets speculating on ring or no ring. What do you think? Or, do you even care?

If the Governor has a nipple ring, good for him. I think we are more concerned with the job he is currently doing. If he does not have one, I am sure he would just be happy about the fact that this could be a sign folks are spending so much time at home right now they need to find new ways to keep busy. And I bet for some, seeing someone with a nipple ring is solid inspiration to practice some good 'ol social distancing.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app