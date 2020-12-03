A really sweet and bright holiday tradition returned Wednesday night, and will every Wednesday night through December, outside Golisano Children’s Hospital of Rochester.

For those that haven't heard of it, “Good Night Lights” brings together first responders shining the lights of their patrol vehicles and fire trucks all for the young patients at the hospital.

"As bad as this year has been for everybody, we knew we had to do this," said Rochester Police Lt. Richard Waldo. "As soon as we came and asked them if we could do it again, of course Strong was all on board."

According to WHAM, this past Wednesday was the first night of this year’s Good Night Lights series. It will continue for the next several Wednesdays at 6PM.

Golisano Children’s Hospital employs more than 200 pediatric specialists and provides a spectrum of care that spans more than 40 specialty areas, serving the more than 85,000 children and their families each year. It serves as the referral center for all seriously ill or injured children from the 17-county Finger Lakes region and beyond.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

New Hartford Creating Drive-Thru Christmas Event At Town Park

With COVID-19 still here during the holiday season, the town of New Hartford has an idea to make you smile this holiday season. New Hartford is looking to have a festive drive-thru Holiday display in Sherrill Brook Park.

The idea is to have a free event for families to drive out safely, and enjoy holiday displays and lights. One of the best parts, there will be no charge to come out and enjoy.