Who says children in the hospital can't celebrate Halloween. Babies and patients at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester dressed up for the holiday.

Babies became superheroes and chocolate while the bigger kids donned donated costumes to trick or treat around the hospital halls,. It wasn't just the patients celebrating either. Staff dressed up and handed out costumes and candy too.

It's nice to see the staff creating a Halloween environment in the hospital to make kids feel like they aren't in a hospital. They could celebrate the holiday, forget the disease they're battling and feel just like every other kid, if just for one day.

