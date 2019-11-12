Give the Gift of Central New York Camping

It seems the focus on Christmas shopping gets earlier every year. Stores are already advertising Black Friday deals and New York's Department of Environmental Conservation is joining the fray with gift cards and certificates for the camper on your list.

The DEC is making gift cards and certificates easier this year, by making both available online. Gift cards are reloadable, while the certificates are a one-time purchase. A word of caution when giving them as gifts, there are two versions, one for Campgrounds and the other is State Parks.

One rule of thumb to use, if your camper stays in tents, the campground is probably the best way to go. If they prefer cabins and cottages use the park version. Here's what they can be used for:

Campground Gift Card

Camping reservations and walk-ins

Camping supplies like firewood and ice

Services like boat and canoe rentals

Vehicle admission fee.

Park Gift Cards

Camping reservations and walk-ups

Camping supplies like firewood and ice (provided by New York State Parks)

State Park Golf Courses

Here's more info on the Campground Gift Card or Park Gift Cards

Park gift cards cover about 8,300 campsites, 800 cabins and 50 cottages around the state and they maintain 28 public golf courses. Campground Gift Cards are available for purchase only by calling 518-457-2500. Park Gift Cards can be purchased by calling 518-474-6718, online, and at any State Park Office.

Park Gift CardsThe New York Department of Environmental Conservation even has a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal on their Conservationist magazine. 7 Issues for only $6.

