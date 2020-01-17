Get Paid to Hang Out By the Pool – Water Safari Is Hiring

Get paid to hang out by the pool this summer. Enchanted Forest Water Safari is hiring.

Take pictures to capture family memories. Greet guests as they enter the water park. Or man one of the many water slides, including two new slides for the 2020 season, one with a drop launch pad. Want to be a lifeguard? Free certification classes are provided.

When you're not working, enjoy all the park has to offer on your day off for free. Water Safari also offers a scholarship to qualified employees.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari is looking to fill the following positions:

Lifeguards

Water rides

Food service

Administrative Assistant

EMT

Safari Snapshots Supervisor

Housekeeper

Security Guard

Shuttle Bus Driver

Front Desk

Grounds Crew

Anyone over 16 years old can apply online or download an application and drop it off or mail it to:

Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Human Resources Department

3183 State Route 28

Old Forge, NY 13420

You can find the online & downloadable PDF application at WaterSafari.com.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari open for the 2020 season Wednesday, June 17th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=802774506816306