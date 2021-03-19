Get An Animated Look At The New Wynn Hospital

Mohawk Valley Health System has released an animated video of what the Wynn Hospital will look like once it's completed.

The video gives a fly-through tour of the new downtown Utica hospital up the main driveway, through the main entrance, through the operating room and into a patient room.

MVHS officials say the video was made using architectural drawings and interior design specifications and is an accurate reflection of how the facility will look.

“I am so excited to be able to share this video with our community,” said Darlene Stromstad, president/CEO of MVHS. “It provides everyone the ability to see the beautiful and amazing hospital that we are constructing in downtown Utica. Until now, we relied on the drawings and the framework that is already in place to visualize the building. But now, we can see what the hospital will really look like, including the lobby, an operating room and a patient room.”

You can watch the video here.

MVHS announced a $50 million gift from the Wynn Foundation earlier this month.

The Wynn Hospital is scheduled to open in 2023.