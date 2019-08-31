In His Mind, George Thorogood’s Already in the Rock Hall of Fame

Over the course of his 45-year career, George Thorogood has worked tirelessly to help keep rock's roots in the blues front-and-center. But unlike so many of his contemporaries who have done the same, he has yet to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. However, as he tells in an exclusive interview, he’s been there for a long time due to the respect he's been shown by so many of those who have already been enshrined.

“Stevie ‘Guitar’ Miller just recently got put in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," he says. "He came off-stage with a very serious look on his face and he said, ‘George, I’m not going to stop until I get you into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.” Bob Dylan came to see me play and told me he loved me. Jeff Beck came to see us play and he said, ‘Bu-bu-bu-bu-bu-bu-bad.’ Mick Jagger came to see us play and got up on stage and [sang with us]. Now, to me, that’s being in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. If I’m there with the gods of rock, who are already there, then I’m there!”

And even more important to Thorogood than the praise from rock royalty is the adulation he's shown from fans.

“Besides, every night when I walk on stage and I hear that crowd cut loose," he laughs, "that’s a rock and roll hall of fame for me right there. That’s good enough for me.”

Thorogood is currently taking a break from his Good to Be Bad: 45 Years of Rock. He'll start up again on Sept. 17 in Odessa, Texas, and conclude Oct. 19 in Battle Creek, Mich. You can check out all the dates here.