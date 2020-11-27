George Harrison’s ‘All Things Must Pass’ Set for Expanded Remix

A remix of the Phil Spector co-produced All Things Must Pass was one of the late George Harrison's long-held goals. Asked about his monumental debut years later, he reportedly said: "Too much echo."

Harrison's son, Dhani, is now shepherding that dream to reality, with an expanded – and, yes, remixed – 50th-anniversary edition of Harrison's first post-Beatles recording. An official release date for the new set is still forthcoming, but the Harrison estate has shared a tantalizing sample with an updated version of its title song. You can listen below.

"The new stereo mix of the album's title track is just a taste of more things to come in 2021 as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of my father's legendary All Things Must Pass album," Dhani Harrison said in an official statement. "We've been digging through mountains of tapes, and they just kept coming – boxes and boxes of them. Making this album sound clearer was always one of my dad's greatest wishes and it was something we were working on together right up until he passed."

Dhani partnered on the project with Grammy-winning engineer Paul Hicks, who's overseen recent remixes of the Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup and John Lennon's best-known songs on Gimme Some Truth. All Things Must Pass was released 50 years ago today; the title song was one of several rejected by the Beatles during Harrison's final sessions with the group.

"My Sweet Lord," the first No. 1 hit by a former member of the Beatles, will also be re-released today. This special 7" "milky-clear" single arrives as part of 2020's Record Store Day's Black Friday event. Each 45 will be individually numbered.

