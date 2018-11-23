We can argue what cereal is the most delicious ( cough Cinnamon Toast Crunch ) but there is a clear obvious choice for what are the spookiest cereals: General Mills’ monster cereals like Count Chocula, Franken Berry, and Boo Berry. I’ll be honest though: I never thought to wonder before, just who really is Count Chocula? What makes him so scary? And why would a vampire be so committed to chocolate instead of blood?

These and other questions may finally be answered soon. Because General Mills has launched a website called Work With Monsters (via Nerdist ) where, they claim, they are recruiting the best and brightest talent to help them build all kinds of content with their Cereal Monsters — including, in their words “the next great Hollywood blockbuster.”

A $200 million Boo Berry feature might sound far-fetched, but as General Mills points out on the site, they were once a major player in the world of children’s entertainment:

In the 1960s, General Mills and Hollywood teamed-up on a first-of-its-kind media and shows division dedicated to creating children’s animated TV shows. Among the original shows were “ The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle,” “Underdog , ” “Tennessee Tuxedo and his Tales” and “Young Samson and Goliath . ” General Mills’ media and shows division worked directly with studios such as Hanna-Barbera and Total Television to create and distribute fully-produced half-hour cartoon shows to television stations.

And we all know how well the Rocky & Bullwinkle live-action movie turned out! [single bead of sweat forms on brow]

I mean if you can make a $200 million Battleship movie, you can make a Franken Berry movie. I don’t know if you should but you can. And if you’re interested, General Mills wants to hear from you . (Here’s a free title idea for you: Franken Vs. Boo: Dawn of Berries .) And remember: Cereal Monster movies are all part of a balanced breakfast!