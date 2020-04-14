Gas Prices Nearing $2 Per Gallon in Utica-Rome Area, Some Stations Dip Below $2

As coronavirus drives demand down, gas prices are plummeting in Central New York.

According to GasBuddy.com, as of April 14, prices for gas are close to $2.00/gallon. In fact, a Gas Buddy user reports $1.99/gallon at Dari Del Dairy on Dyke Road in Utica, and $1.97/gallon at BJ's in North Utica.

Prices in Rome are not quite as low, with the lowest at the Stewart's on Erie Boulevard at $2.09 per gallon.

NYSERDA reports an average price of $2.23 per gallon across all of Upstate New York, down from $2.71 at the same time last year.

To check out where you can find the cheapest gas near you, go to GasBuddy.com or download their app.