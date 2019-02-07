Game of Thrones Season 8 photos are here, as the countdown to the final season begins.

With just 57 days to go before the big premiere of Game of Thrones ’ eighth and last season, HBO has released 14 new photos of the cast of its hottest show. Other than a joint shot of Jon Snow and Daenerys, most of the photos are character portraits, of Cersei, Tyrion, Brienne, Jaime Lannister, Samwell Tarly, Bran, Sansa, Arya, Varys, and Davos. By the way: What are the odds every single name we just listed is dead in a couple months? Pretty high, right? Definitely greater than zero.

Take a look at all the photos below:

Game of Thrones returns to TV for the final time on Sunday April 14 on HBO. The season will run just six episodes, which means you need to get ready to say goodbye to Game of Thrones on May 19, 2019. After that, it’s all over — at least until HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel.