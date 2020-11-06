The coronavirus isn't stopping the coolest carnival in upstate New York. Get ready to toss a few frying pans, play softball in snowshoes and golf in the snow. Dates, the schedule of events and the theme for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival have been announced.

The 2021 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival will be held on February 5 - February 14. The theme, amid the coronavirus pandemic is Mask-erade.

The 10 day carnival features parades, fireworks, performances, sports and fun. Saturday is jammed packed with events including the Ice Palace Fun Run to kick off the day, arctic golf, chocolate festival, curling, icicle contest and fry pan toss, a yearly favorite. The day ends with the lighting of the ice palace and a fireworks display.

Sunday there's more arctic golf, downhill ski races and the Flower Ball. The following weekend has

innertube races, a gala parade, pond hockey, snowshoe softball and the storming of the castle to close out the carnival.

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival tradition that began in 1897, wasn't always an annual event. There were years in the 1920s, 1930s and early 1940s when it wasn't held. The carnival was reborn in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since. The Ice Palace, which had not been built since 1920, made a comeback in 1955.

See the 2021 Ice Palace and enjoy everything the Winter Carnival has to offer in Saranac Lake. Get the full Saranac Lake Winter Carnival schedule of events at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com.