Free Milk & Food Drive Thru Today in Herkimer County

As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (C.F.A.P.), the American Dairy Association Northeast is partnering with other community partners to organize another milk and food distribution even at the Herkimer Central School this morning at 10.

American Dairy Association North East is working with Dairy Farmers of America, the Food Bank of Central New York, and other community partners to distribute more than 4,000 gallons of milk and 25,000 pounds of meat and produce through a local drive-thru event.

In addition to the milk, there will be 800 boxes each of meat (10 pounds/box) and produce (22 pounds/box). Vehicles will receive two gallons of milk and one of each box, while supplies last. Herkimer County will also be distributing 1,000 five-packs of cloth face masks.

For everyone's safety it's a drive thru event, meaning all drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunk to receive the products. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their window. Walk-ups will not be permitted. No registration or paperwork is required for this distribution.