Free Lunch For Kids At Mazzaferro’s In Rome

As the coronavirus continues to impact families, local businesses like Mazzaferro Meats & Deli are going above and beyond to help kids in the community.

Kids don't have to go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to Mazzaferro Meats & Deli at 7824 Ridge Mills Rd in Rome. Parents and caregivers do not need to go inside the store, just call (315) 337-6328 for curbside pickup.

Students K-12 can pick up a lunch every day, M-F, from 9-3. Choices include turkey, bologna or ham sandwich with american cheese on white or whole wheat. The free meal also comes with an apple, chips, a cookie, and a brand new book, courtesy of the Jervis Public Library.

Mazzaferro Meats & Deli is also helping the elderly and those at risk for the Coronavirus by taking orders over the phone for curbside pickup and offering free delivery. Call (315) 337-6328.

Mazzaferro Meats & Deli is another reason why we should shop and support local.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus Latest' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app