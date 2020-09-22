Free Fishing Day In The Hudson Valley Is This Saturday

Residents across New York State can fish this Saturday without a license in honor of National Hunting and Fishing Day. Held yearly the day is meant to celebrate all kinds of outdoor activities.

While New Yorkers can fish for free without a license, all other rules and regulations much are to be followed. Rules state that anyone 16 or older in the state must have a current license to fish. The license is valid for a full year from the date of purchase.

If you're ordering your license online, the DEC is warning people to only buy their license from the official website as there are scam websites that are trying to harvest your personal information. In-person you can acquire one from an official license issuing location or by phone.

Just be sure to plan ahead because once you apply you'll have to wait 14 days until you acquire your license, proof of purchase is not an acceptable replacement.

The final free fishing day of the year will be held on Veterans Day on November 11.