Free Coffee For COVID-19 Workers In CNY

Another business says thank you to all those doing what they can to help during the coronavirus.

Those who are risking their lives every day in the fight against COVID-19 can grab a free cup of joe. Fastrac is giving medical professionals, first responders, military personnel, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, and medical researchers FREE COFFEE.

To promote social distancing, Fastrac has blocked all in-store seating areas and suspended consumption of food on-site. They've also stopped selling reusable cups in an effort to decrease the spread of germs.

Starbucks is also saying thank you to brave men and women by giving them free coffee until May 3. Frontline workers can get a tall brewed coffee, either hot or iced, on the house at the drive-thru or takeout.

Thank you to everyone helping during this difficult time, wash your hands, and shop local.

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Coronavirus Cancellations' and 'Coronavirus Latest' in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app