FREE And Discount Days At The NYS Fair

Do you still have that concert ticket from St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview? That's one way to get into the NYS Fair for FREE!

Any ticket stub from a 2019 show at the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview will get you into the Fair for FREE! Is the ticket on your phone? That's ok, ticket takers can use that too!

Discount Days at the NYS Fair:

Everyday:

Children 12 and under are admitted free every day of the 2019 State Fair

12 and under are admitted free every day of the 2019 State Fair Seniors 60 and over are admitted free on August 26 - August 28, 2019

and over are admitted free on August 26 - August 28, 2019 Students 18 and under are admitted free on Friday, August 30, 2019

are admitted free on Friday, August 30, 2019 College Student Discount Day is every day of the Fair where admission is just $1 for any college student with a current college ID

Wednesday, August 21:

Governor’s Day and Opening Day with $1 admission

Thursday, August 22:

Agriculture Career Day

Family Fishing Day: Presented in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Admission is $1 for anyone presenting a valid New York State hunting or fishing license at the gate. The DEC will operate free fishing clinics in the pond in the New York Experience festival grounds on this day.

Presented in cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Admission is $1 for anyone presenting a valid New York State hunting or fishing license at the gate. The DEC will operate free fishing clinics in the pond in the New York Experience festival grounds on this day. $3 Thursday: Admission is just $3.

Admission is just $3. Canadian Friendship Day: $1 Admission for any Canadian citizen visitor with legal identification.

Friday, August 23:

Pride Day: The first state fair in America to host an official Pride Day to celebrate the LGBTQ community, the annual event includes a morning flag-raising ceremony, performances in the Empire Theater in the afternoon and LGBTQ participation in the daily parade at 6:00 pm.

The first state fair in America to host an official Pride Day to celebrate the LGBTQ community, the annual event includes a morning flag-raising ceremony, performances in the Empire Theater in the afternoon and LGBTQ participation in the daily parade at 6:00 pm. New Americans Day: Come to the Empire Room in the Art & Home Center and be inspired as people from all around the world complete years of hard work and become American citizens, raising their right hands and swearing allegiance to our country.

Come to the Empire Room in the Art & Home Center and be inspired as people from all around the world complete years of hard work and become American citizens, raising their right hands and swearing allegiance to our country. Canadian Friendship Day: $1 Admission for any Canadian citizen visitor with legal identification.

Saturday, August 24:

Biker Appreciation Day: $1 admission for fairgoers who arrive on motorcycles and show a valid motorcycle license at the gate, with free parking for motorcycles in the Fair’s Gray Lot.

$1 admission for fairgoers who arrive on motorcycles and show a valid motorcycle license at the gate, with free parking for motorcycles in the Fair’s Gray Lot. Family Fishing Day: $1 for anyone presenting a valid New York State hunting or fishing license at the gate. The DEC will operate free fishing clinics in the pond in the New York Experience festival grounds on this day.

$1 for anyone presenting a valid New York State hunting or fishing license at the gate. The DEC will operate free fishing clinics in the pond in the New York Experience festival grounds on this day. Adopt a Pet Day: Local shelters will be in the lobby of the Expo Center starting at 10:00am with more than two dozen dogs and cats looking for their new furever home. Stop by and you may find yourself a new best friend!

Local shelters will be in the lobby of the Expo Center starting at 10:00am with more than two dozen dogs and cats looking for their new furever home. Stop by and you may find yourself a new best friend! Canadian Friendship Day: $1 Admission for any Canadian citizen visitor with legal identification.

$1 Admission for any Canadian citizen visitor with legal identification. 4-H & FFA Day

Sunday, August 25:

Adopt a Pet Day: Local shelters will be in the lobby of the Expo Center starting at 10:00am with more than two dozen dogs and cats looking for their new furever home. Stop by and you may find yourself a new best friend!

Local shelters will be in the lobby of the Expo Center starting at 10:00am with more than two dozen dogs and cats looking for their new furever home. Stop by and you may find yourself a new best friend! Christmas In August Day: Admission will be $1 for anyone donating a new toy in bins located outside each gate.

Admission will be $1 for anyone donating a new toy in bins located outside each gate. Canadian Friendship Day: $1 Admission for any Canadian citizen visitor with legal identification.

Monday, August 26:

Law Enforcement Day: We honor the men and women of law enforcement in New York State with free admission to any active or retired law enforcement or corrections personnel who presents a badge or picture ID from the department from which they are or were employed.

We honor the men and women of law enforcement in New York State with free admission to any active or retired law enforcement or corrections personnel who presents a badge or picture ID from the department from which they are or were employed. Maple Day: In celebration of New York’s growing maple industry, the New York State Fair will hold Maple Day

In celebration of New York’s growing maple industry, the New York State Fair will hold Maple Day Senior Citizens’ Day: Senior citizens, sixty (60) years of age and older, are offered free admission today. ID showing date of birth may be requested to allow free admittance. Fair trams will be offered free of charge from 9:00am to 8:00pm, In addition, new trams will provide non-stop express service between Gate 10 and Gate 12, at the corner of Chevy Court.

Senior citizens, sixty (60) years of age and older, are offered free admission today. ID showing date of birth may be requested to allow free admittance. Fair trams will be offered free of charge from 9:00am to 8:00pm, In addition, new trams will provide non-stop express service between Gate 10 and Gate 12, at the corner of Chevy Court. Wade Shows Midway Monday: Ride 10 rides for just $10 through this special promotion. Wristbands can be purchased at any Wade Shows ticket booth on the midway.

Tuesday, August 27:

Fire & Rescue Day: Men and women of fire and emergency services agencies, active or retired get in free with a picture ID from that department or organization.

Men and women of fire and emergency services agencies, active or retired get in free with a picture ID from that department or organization. Beef Day: Beef Day celebrates the vibrant beef industry in New York State and pays tribute to the hardworking beef producers who work diligently to provide high quality and nutritious protein to the millions of beef-loving New Yorkers.

Beef Day celebrates the vibrant beef industry in New York State and pays tribute to the hardworking beef producers who work diligently to provide high quality and nutritious protein to the millions of beef-loving New Yorkers. Senior Citizens’ Day : Senior citizens, sixty (60) years of age and older, are offered free admission today. ID showing date of birth may be requested to allow free admittance. Fair trams will be offered free of charge from 9:00am to 8:00pm, In addition, new trams will provide non-stop express service between Gate 10 and Gate 12, at the corner of Chevy Court.

Wednesday, August 28:

Women’s Day: Admission is just $1 for all women ages 13-59… children 12 and under are always free, and those 60+ are free as this is the new third Senior Day

Admission is just $1 for all women ages 13-59… children 12 and under are always free, and those 60+ are free as this is the new third Senior Day Senior Citizens’ Day: Senior citizens, sixty (60) years of age and older, are offered free admission today. ID showing date of birth may be requested to allow free admittance. Fair trams will be offered free of charge from 9:00am to 8:00pm, In addition, new trams will provide non-stop express service between Gate 10 and Gate 12, at the corner of Chevy Court.

Senior citizens, sixty (60) years of age and older, are offered free admission today. ID showing date of birth may be requested to allow free admittance. Fair trams will be offered free of charge from 9:00am to 8:00pm, In addition, new trams will provide non-stop express service between Gate 10 and Gate 12, at the corner of Chevy Court. Comic-Con Day: $1 admission for fairgoers who arrive in costumes.

Thursday, August 29:

Armed Forces Day: We celebrate the men and women of the military with free admission to any active duty or veteran with military identification (Military ID Card, form DD-214 or NYS Driver License, Learner Permit or non-driver ID card with a veteran designation).

We celebrate the men and women of the military with free admission to any active duty or veteran with military identification (Military ID Card, form DD-214 or NYS Driver License, Learner Permit or non-driver ID card with a veteran designation). Dairy Day: Come celebrate the dairy industry with the New York State Fair

Come celebrate the dairy industry with the New York State Fair $3 Thursday: Admission is just $3.

Friday, August 30:

Native Americans Day: We honor all members of Native American tribes with free admission on this day. ID is not required, but it is asked that attendees enter through Gate 4 only.

We honor all members of Native American tribes with free admission on this day. ID is not required, but it is asked that attendees enter through Gate 4 only. Stomp Out Stigma Day: Help in the fight against addiction takes center stage at the new Stomp Out Stigma Day. The event coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day. The day will feature inspirational talks, an information fair with support services, and free training sessions in the use of NARCAN.

Help in the fight against addiction takes center stage at the new Stomp Out Stigma Day. The event coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day. The day will feature inspirational talks, an information fair with support services, and free training sessions in the use of NARCAN. Students’ Day: People 18 years old and younger admitted free on this day. ID showing date of birth may be requested.

Saturday, August 31:

Grange Day: This day marks the achievements of the NYS Grange organization supporting and advocating for rural communities and agriculture.

This day marks the achievements of the NYS Grange organization supporting and advocating for rural communities and agriculture. Orange Day: Admission is just $1 when wearing any Syracuse University apparel, in honor of the opening game of the 2019 football season.

Sunday, September 1:

College Student Discount Day: Admission is just $1 for college students with a current college ID.

Monday, September 2:

Labor Day: We honor the working women and men who make America strong.

We honor the working women and men who make America strong. Summer Send-Off “Dollar Day”: Adult admission to the Fair will be $1 per person all day. All of the rides in the Wade Shows Midway will be $1 per ride (excludes Broadway Skyliner). Fair Parking will still cost $5.

When are you going to to the Fair?