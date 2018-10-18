Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon has released a video for his cover of the Deep Purple classic “Hush."

The song, which features Jimi Hendrix tribute guitarist Randy Hansen, appears on From One Place … to Another Vol. 2 , the second installment of Hannon's solo cover series.

Released in May, the LP also features guest appearances from Roger Fisher of Heart , Dickey Betts ' son Duane Betts, Jared James Nichols and Graham Whitford, the son of Aerosmith ’s Brad Whitford .

You can watch the video -- an exclusive premiere -- below.

Hannon said the idea to record “Hush” came about while he was on tour with Deep Purple in 2017. “I had been recording the album on the road in my dressing rooms,” he recalled. “I heard Deep Purple play it every night and was reminded of how much I love the melody. Then shortly after, I was performing solo shows on the Moody Blues Cruise alongside guitar legend Randy Hansen, who also had covered ‘Hush’ in a funky style. After we got off the ship, I invited Randy to be a special guest on my album and we recorded the tracks live in my home studio. He plays amazing guitar licks on the song and it has ended up a favorite on the album."

"Hush" was originally recorded by the song's writer, Billy Joe Royal, in 1967. Deep Purple covered it a year later.

Hannon said he first met Hansen when "I was 15 years old and our band would open up for his concerts. He is a mind-blowing performer then and still is today. I am honored to have him as special guest guitarist on my version of ‘Hush’ and the Jimi Hendrix classic ‘Spanish Castle Magic.’”

Hannon described his latest album as “a step up for me as an artist." “I chose to sing some of my favorite songs from very different genres ranging from Aerosmith, Chaka Khan, Black Sabbath to Seal," he said. "I am proud of Vol. 1 , but Vol. 2 came out a lot edgier and with some heavier tones.”

Both LPs are available now at Hannon’s website .