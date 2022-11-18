Foreigner to Begin Extensive Farewell Tour Next Summer
Foreigner has announced the beginning of their Historic Farewell Tour, kicking off in summer 2023 with '80s pop-rockers Loverboy in tow.
The North American first leg of their final voyage launches on July 6 in Alpharetta, Ga., and concludes on Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J. Foreigner will announce more stateside and international legs, which are currently slated to run through the end of 2024, Billboard reports.
You can see the full list of currently announced dates below.
"Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game," co-founding guitarist and sole original member Mick Jones told Billboard. "I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed – and that's a long time to be on the road."
Lead singer Kelly Hansen, who assumed the mantle from co-founding vocalist Lou Gramm in 2005, said the decision to throw in the towel now is a matter of practicality. "This catalog of songs, it's extremely challenging for a rock tenor vocalist like myself to sing," the 61-year-old singer added. "I never would have thought in a million years I'd be singing these songs in the keys at this age, and I don't know how much longer I can do that at the level I need do. You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I'm more of an old-school person. If I'm not doing it for real then I shouldn’t be doing it."
Hansen also acknowledged that Jones' physical condition influenced the decision, as the 77-year-old guitarist now performs with the band in a limited capacity. "Mick does all the shows he can do with us as his health allows, and we're cognizant of that," Hansen told Billboard. "I can't say that doesn't have an effect [on the tour] ... but that's also a reality of life and time, so you take what you're given and you make your decisions based on that.
"We're at an era in life where a lot of bands from the '70s are right on the ragged edge of still being able to do shows," Hansen continued. "I see other musicians sometimes that I go, 'Wow, that was disappointing,' and I don't want to be someone that other people say that about. I want to do this band the way it's supposed to be, and when it's not like that I don't want to be doing it."
Foreigner, Historic Farewell Tour 2023
July 6 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 8 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 9 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 11 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 14 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
July 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
July 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 21 - Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 22 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 24 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 28 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 29 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 2 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
Aug. 4 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 5 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 8 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 9 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 11 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 12 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 14 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Aug. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Aug. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 21 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
Aug. 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater
Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater
Sept. 1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 2 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sept. 3 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
