Win a Four-LP Vinyl Copy of Eagles’ ‘Live From the Forum MMXVIII’

Eagles recently issued the concert album and film Live From the Forum MMXVIII, documenting a trio of Los Angeles shows from their 2018 tour. Now UCR is teaming up with Satrn Music Marketing to gift one lucky fan a prize package featuring the four-LP set and two Eagles face masks.

The release, the band's first since 2007's Long Road Out of Eden, marks the recorded Eagles debut of both Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, who joined in 2017 after the death of Deacon's father, Glenn. The set includes live versions of signature hits ("Hotel California," "Desperado," "Take It Easy," "Life in the Fast Lane"), deep cuts ("Those Shoes," "Ol' 55") and a small handful of tunes from individual members (Don Henley's "The Boys of Summer," Joe Walsh's "Rocky Mountain Way," Gill's "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away").

The face masks, an ideal merch souvenir for the pandemic era, feature lyrics from two of the aforementioned tracks: One reads "Take It Easy" above the band name, and the other is emblazoned with the cursive-style logo lettering from the cover of Hotel California.

Live From the Forum MMXVIII is available now in several iterations (vinyl, CD, Blu-Ray, DVD) and can be ordered from Eagles' official website.

