Food Recall: A Dozen Different Meat Products Recalled in New York

No one probably keeps track of these things, but this may be the largest number of products ever recalled at one time by the USDA. A dozen different ready-to-eat meat and poultry items are being recalled by First Choice Kosher Meat and Deli Inc. in Spring Valley, N.Y.

The items are under the recall after being produced without federal inspection, although the products carry a USDA inspection mark, it's from a different establishment. The ready-to-eat meals were made between June and November this year and have various sell-by dates running through April 18, 2021.

Products were shipped to retails locations throughout New York. Look for the establishment number “EST. 40009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Here are the labels to look for:

No reports of ill effects have been confirmed, but the USDA urges consumers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a refund. Read more on the recall at the USDA's website.