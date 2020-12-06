Get a Free Plane Ticket to Work Remotely in Hawaii

Does working remotely from the beach in Hawaii, while the rest of NY plows and shovels snow, sound like a dream come true? Well, Hawaii is offering up this once in a lifetime opportunity. Here's what you need to know.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

More: Some Local Businesses Are Not Getting Money From A New Program

With COVID-19 weighing on all of us, wouldn't it be nice to get a free trip to Hawaii and work in the sun and sand? According to WKBW, Hawaii is trying to bring people to the islands by offering up a free airline ticket to work remotely from the state. If your job is one that you can do from anywhere, this sounds like it could be a great opportunity.

More: Congress Votes to Decriminalize Marijuana

Hawaii's 'Movers and Shakas' Program

Here's what you need to know about the 'Movers and Shakas' program:

If selected, you will receive a free round-trip plane ticket. You'll need to be able to stay in Hawaii for 30 days, so you'll definitely need to be able to work remotely for an extended period of time. You'll be required to volunteer at a non-profit, contributing a few hours each week. Fifty people will be selected at first, then applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. You can apply via the 'Movers and Shakas' website.

Jason Higa, CEO of FCH Enterprises, parent company of Zippy's, which helped organize the effort said,

“Working from Hawaii can provide a much needed respite from the isolation and burnout caused by remote work. With the lowest rate per capita of COVID infections in the country, and an abundance of social distancing activities and dining experiences, Hawaii is ideal for those seeking a safe place to work and play.”

More: More Problems With The Buffalo School Speed Zone Camera Program