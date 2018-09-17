Florence Could Bring Flooding To Upstate NY

The National Weather service is reporting we could see flash flooding predicted in Central New York, and Upstate New York, from Hurricane Florence now being called a tropical storm.

Tropical Storm Florence is likely to bring an inch or two of rain to Upstate New York. That's less than predicted in the past few days. However, Syracuse.com reports there could be some flash flooding in the Southern Tier.

In Western New York, forecasts now call for 1 to 1.5 inches of rain Monday through Wednesday morning. Central New York is expected to get slightly more, about 1 to 2 inches, with isolated rainfall of up to 3 inches. The risk of flooding in Western New York is "minimal," the weather service said, and the odds grow slightly toward Central New York and the Catskills."

Heavy rain is expected to fall in Central New York beginning Monday evening (September 17) and lasting until early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says this rain could lead to flash flooding in parts in Central New York, and cautions residents to be prepared if a Flash Flood Warning is issued (remember, a warning is more serious than a watch.)

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Flood Watch in effect from 6 PM Monday until 12PM Tuesday for Southern Oneida, Madison, Chenango and Otsego counties:

* Tropical remnants of Florence will overspread the region with rain late today into Tuesday. Rain will be heavy at times this evening through Tuesday morning. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is expected, though locally higher amounts are possible within embedded bands of heavier rain and occasional thunder. * Flash flooding is possible, especially for urban areas, creeks and small streams, and areas that have already experienced flooding in recent weeks. There is still some uncertainty for exactly where the heaviest rainfall will be, but flash flooding could be especially significant where it occurs."

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.